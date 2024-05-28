icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Zelensky no longer legitimate leader of Ukraine – Putin
28 May, 2024 13:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Biden’s plan to snub Ukraine conference is major boost for Russia – Zelensky

The US president is set to miss an international gathering in Switzerland next month to attend a fundraiser in Los Angeles
Biden’s plan to snub Ukraine conference is major boost for Russia – Zelensky
Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium on May 28, 2024. ©  Thierry Monasse / Getty Images

The absence of US President Joe Biden from an international gathering on the Ukraine conflict in Switzerland next month would be a gift to Russia, Vladimir Zelensky has said.

The American leader is set to miss the so-called “peace summit” in Burgenstock Resort in mid-June, and will attend a fundraiser in Los Angeles instead, according to reports in the Western press. Zelensky said on Tuesday that if Biden misses the summit, it would “not be a particularly strong move.”

“The peace summit, other leaders who watch the US reaction, need President Biden,” he told reporters during a press conference in Belgium. Zelensky claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin “would be on his feet applauding” the anticipated absence of his American counterpart.

The conference will take place on June 15-16 and will exclude Russia, at the request of the Ukrainian government. Vice President Kamala Harris will not attend the event in Switzerland either, according to Bloomberg. More than 90 nations have confirmed their intention to take part in the summit, according to Zelensky.

Moscow considers the summit to be a “scam” intended to whip up support for Zelensky’s “peace formula” among non-Western nations under false pretenses. It says this document, which was first published in 2022, amounts to a demand for a Russian capitulation in the Ukraine conflict. Even if a Russian delegation were invited, it would not participate in the gathering, the Foreign Ministry has said.

READ MORE: Ukraine peace summit another US-invented scam – Moscow

Zelensky made his remarks during a press conference in Brussels, after signing a bilateral security agreement with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. He expects Ukraine to get at least €977 million (over $1 billion) in military aid this year alone. The ten-year deal will also result in Belgium donating 30 F-16 fighter jets, he added.

Top stories

RT Features

Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits
Where Votes Dry Up: Villagers with no access to water stage mass election boycott, and Modi’s party may reap the benefits FEATURE
African unity: Why the world celebrates it
African unity: Why the world celebrates it FEATURE
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout
Eat, pray, vote: How women are being lured to take part in India’s election amid low turnout FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What gives, Piers Morgan? Mainstream media misrepresentation of Iran, Israel, & Gaza
0:00
26:1
Campus protests enflame the US
0:00
27:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies