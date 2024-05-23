icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin lays groundwork for confiscation of US assets
23 May, 2024 12:15
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin lays groundwork for confiscation of US assets

A roadmap has been prepared in anticipation of possible misappropriation of Russian state funds by Washington
Putin lays groundwork for confiscation of US assets
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin. ©  Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov

The property of US-linked entities will be held liable for any confiscation of Russian assets by the US government, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The US and its allies have frozen some $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets due to the Ukraine conflict. Western nations are devising ways to use the funds to help Kiev’s war effort against Moscow.

The document released by the Kremlin outlines a future mechanism that would allow any damages caused by the US to be offset by property owned by the US itself or associated entities. The Russian government and central bank would be empowered to seek redress for such losses through a Russian court.

Those who could face potential action against their assets include US citizens or those who reside in the country, or those do most of their business or generate most of their profits there. The property of people “under control” of such individuals will also be liable, regardless of their nationality and residency.

The court will be able to grant compensation in the form of property physically present in Russia, shares in Russia-registered businesses and property rights. A governmental commission will be responsible for compiling the list of those who could be targeted for compensation.

IMF warns West against seizing Russia’s money READ MORE: IMF warns West against seizing Russia’s money

Putin’s decree gives the government four months to prepare the legal framework for the mechanism and submit the relevant proposals to the parliament for consideration.

The Ukrainian government has been urging its Western backers to confiscate Russia’s sovereign assets and use them to cover Kiev’s military and reconstruction needs. The US supported the proposal, but European nations, in whose jurisdiction most of the funds are held, have objected out of concern that such a move would be illegal and would deliver a serious blow to the Western financial system and the reputation of the euro.

Less ambitious Western plans include imposing a windfall tax on profits generated by the immobilized assets and using them either directly to buy weapons for Kiev or offering them as collateral for a loan, which would then be used to bolster the Ukrainian military.

Moscow has said it considers any form of expropriation as theft. Russia has vowed to retaliate, if the West infringes on its property rights.

Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president
‘National tragedy’: RT reports from Iran after death of its president FEATURE
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago
Trans Democracy: Five transgender candidates in India’s 2024 election seek to win back the respect they had millenia ago FEATURE
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers
Britain’s ‘common’ wealth: How London ensures that Africa never prospers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of sewage treatment
0:00
25:52
Victoria Nuland urges strikes deep inside of Russia
0:00
27:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies