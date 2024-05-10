Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow repelled – mayor

At least one UAV has been shot down outside the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin has said

Ukrainian forces have attempted to attack the Russian capital with a UAV which was intercepted on the city’s outskirts, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Friday morning.

The hostile drone was shot down by air defense forces over the Moscow region’s Podolsk district, the official said around 1:50 am local time. According to preliminary data, there was no damage done where the UAV fell, and no people were injured. Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the crash.

In a separate incident, an air raid alert was activated in the border region of Belgorod, although authorities have not confirmed any strikes or interceptions. The city of Belgorod came under attack the night before, with eight people, including an 11-year-old girl, suffering shrapnel wounds as a result.

The governor of Kursk Region, Roman Starovoyt, also announced an air alert during the night, which he withdrew only around 5am local time.

The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to unveil details and scale of the latest foiled raid. On Thursday, Russian air defense forces repelled several attacks by Ukrainian drones and artillery on Russian cities, just as the country was celebrating the 79th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.