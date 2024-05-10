icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Western revanchism and history lessons: Takeaways from Russia’s Victory Day parade
10 May, 2024 01:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow repelled – mayor

At least one UAV has been shot down outside the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin has said
Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow repelled – mayor
FILE PHOTO: A Pantsyr-S mobile air defense system ©  Sputnik / Aleksey Maishev

Ukrainian forces have attempted to attack the Russian capital with a UAV which was intercepted on the city’s outskirts, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Friday morning.

The hostile drone was shot down by air defense forces over the Moscow region’s Podolsk district, the official said around 1:50 am local time. According to preliminary data, there was no damage done where the UAV fell, and no people were injured. Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the crash.

In a separate incident, an air raid alert was activated in the border region of Belgorod, although authorities have not confirmed any strikes or interceptions. The city of Belgorod came under attack the night before, with eight people, including an 11-year-old girl, suffering shrapnel wounds as a result.

The governor of Kursk Region, Roman Starovoyt, also announced an air alert during the night, which he withdrew only around 5am local time.

READ MORE: Ukraine targets Russian cities on Victory Day (PHOTOS)

The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to unveil details and scale of the latest foiled raid. On Thursday, Russian air defense forces repelled several attacks by Ukrainian drones and artillery on Russian cities, just as the country was celebrating the 79th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.

Top stories

RT Features

May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia
May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia FEATURE
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia
May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia FEATURE
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Why is President Joe Biden insulting US allies?
0:00
26:13
Cost of TikTok
0:00
27:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies