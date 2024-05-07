First foreign leader to congratulate Putin revealed

The Russian president has been sworn in for his fifth term in office

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is apparently the first foreign leader to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his inauguration for a fifth term as Russian president, which took place earlier on Tuesday.

“I extend my congratulations to President Vladimir Putin on his inauguration as President of Russia. The UAE is committed to working with international partners in efforts to strengthen global dialogue, development, and cooperation to benefit all peoples,” the UAE leader wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in English, Arabic, and Russian.

Al Nahyan was also among the first foreign leaders to congratulate Putin on his landslide victory in the presidential election last month in which he secured a record 87.28% of the vote. In a phone call with Putin on March 20, he said he looked forward to continuing to work together to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Russia.

The UAE has emerged as a key trade partner for Russia in the Middle East since the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, which led to Western countries imposing unprecedented sanctions on Moscow. Economic relations between the two states have been rapidly expanding over the past two years, with trade turnover soaring by more than 60% in 2023 alone. The UAE is also among the largest regional investors in Russia’s economy.

Putin’s swearing-in ceremony took place at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow earlier on Tuesday, and was attended by hundreds of high-ranking guests, including senior government officials and foreign ambassadors. The ceremony took place amid a tense geopolitical situation due to the Ukraine conflict and a diplomatic rift with the West. Several Western nations have snubbed the event, with their governments claiming that this year’s presidential election in Russia was not free and fair.

In his inaugural address, Putin stressed that Russia is open to building friendly ties with any nation that sees it as “a reliable and honest partner,” including Western states.

“We don’t refuse dialogue with Western nations... A conversation, including on issues of security and strategic stability, is possible... but only on equal terms, with respect for each other’s interests,” the Russian leader stated.