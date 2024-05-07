Putin comments on relations with West during inauguration speech

Russia remains open to dialogue and it is up to the other side to decide how to move forward, the president said

It is up to the West to decide if it wants to engage in dialogue with Russia or pursue endless aggression in an attempt to hamper the country’s development, President Vladimir Putin said during his inauguration speech on Tuesday.

Putin’s address came after he was officially sworn in for a fifth term as Russian leader. The ceremony took place at the Kremlin Grand Palace and was attended by dozens of dignitaries, including senior officials from parliament and the constitutional court.

Commenting on the future of Russia and its relations with other nations, Putin stressed that “we do not refuse dialogue with Western states. The choice is theirs: do they intend to continue trying to restrain the development of Russia, continue the policy of aggression and relentless pressure that they have pursued for years, or look for a path to cooperation and peace.”

This cooperation must include discussions on issues of security and strategic stability, according to the Russian president. However, any talks must be carried out with mutual respect on equal terms, and without “arrogance, conceit, and personal exclusivity,” Putin insisted.

“Together with our partners in Eurasian integration and other sovereign development centers, we will continue to work to form a multipolar world order and an equal and indivisible security system,” Putin said. At the same time, Russia will strive to remain self-sufficient and competitive, he added.

Putin also stressed the importance of remembering “the tragic price of internal turmoil and upheaval.” In order to ensure its unity and independence, Russia’s statehood and socio-political system must be flexible and resistant to any challenges and threats, the president insisted.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW