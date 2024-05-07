Putin sworn in at Kremlin ceremony (VIDEO)

The Russian leader has taken the oath of office for his fifth term as president in a ceremony in Moscow

The inauguration of Vladimir Putin, who is taking the oath of office for his fifth term as president, took place at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday.

The 71-year-old veteran politician was reelected earlier this year with a record 87.28% of the vote.

The principal elements of the ceremony have remained unchanged since 1996, when Boris Yeltsin began his second term in office, though some details were different. For instance, Putin used an updated version of the presidential vehicle, the Aurus Senat, during the event.