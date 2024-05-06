Kremlin dismisses claims of ‘Russian sabotage plots’ in Europe

A report in the Financial Times has alleged Moscow is preparing “violent acts” across the continent

Accusations that Russian agents are plotting acts of sabotage across Europe are “not serious,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Peskov was commenting on a report in the Financial Times on Sunday, which claimed Moscow is planning “violent acts of sabotage” across the continent, either directly or via proxies. The attacks would include covert bombings, arson, and damage to EU infrastructure, the outlet said, citing European intelligence agencies.

Peskov dismissed the article as “another unfounded accusation” against Russia, adding that similar, equally groundless claims are becoming more and more frequent.

In April, the head of German domestic intelligence, Thomas Haldenwang, claimed the risk of acts of sabotage had “significantly increased.”

“Russia now seems comfortable carrying out operations on European soil [with] a high potential for damage,” he told a security conference hosted by his agency.

Haldenwang’s accusations came after two men were arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning to sabotage local military infrastructure and of “working for Russia.” At least one of the suspects allegedly had contact with the Russian intelligence service, according to the German Prosecutor General’s Office.

Moscow has dismissed claims about Russian involvement in sabotage plots as “absurd and ridiculous.” It described the incident in Germany a “blatant provocation” aimed at stirring up Russophobia and spy hysteria.