icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russia hits Ukrainian military HQ – MOD
1 May, 2024 13:44
HomeRussia & FSU

F-16s could arrive in Ukraine this month – official

Kiev may receive the US-made jets sometime after May 5, but the exact timeline is not yet clear, an Air Force spokesman has said
F-16s could arrive in Ukraine this month – official
©  Getty Images/Airubon

US-made F-16 fighter jets could start arriving in Ukraine as early as this month, a senior Ukrainian military official has said.

Speaking on national TV on Wednesday, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Ilya Evlash predicted that Kiev could receive the first batch of the advanced jets after Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated on May 5 this year.

Still, he cautioned against getting hopes up. “We are not guessing the future, because the date has been changed several times. That’s why we are waiting,” Evlash.

The official stressed that the timeline for F-16 deliveries is out of Ukraine’s hands, and that Kiev’s military “will work with what it is given to it.”

Later, in an interview with the newspaper Ukrainskaya Pravda, Evlash elaborated that “‘after Easter’ is a drawn-out notion,” noting that Kiev would like to get the warplanes as soon as possible and vowing to make an announcement once they arrive. He added that Ukrainian pilots are currently training to fly the jets in Denmark and the US.

Ukraine’s top brass believe Western F-16s no longer relevant – Politico
Read more
Ukraine’s top brass believe Western F-16s no longer relevant – Politico

In March, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the first batch of F-16 fighter jets would arrive in Ukraine from Denmark this summer. This timeline was also confirmed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, who nevertheless acknowledged that more training is needed both for pilots and ground personnel.

Ukrainian officials have admitted that operating F-16s will be fraught with serious practical difficulties. Last month, Evlash said that building bunkers for the jets will require “colossal funds,” adding that Kiev would try to use other methods to protect the aircraft from strikes, including dispersing them among different airfields.   

Last year, Western countries announced an international coalition to help Ukraine procure the US-designed F-16s, with plans to provide Kiev with several dozen aircraft.   

However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last autumn that while the F-16s would certainly boost Ukraine’s military capabilities, they would not be “a silver bullet” capable of drastically changing the situation on the battlefield. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that F-16s will not change the outcome of the conflict, promising that the Russian military will destroy the planes as it has other Ukrainian hardware.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa?
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa? FEATURE
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth FEATURE
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa?
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa? FEATURE
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth FEATURE
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema
War and Peace on the Silver Screen: How Russia and the US conducted propaganda against each other in cinema FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The power of the AIPAC lobby & Ukraine’s steady retreat
0:00
27:28
A broken whistle: Conversation with a CIA whistleblower
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies