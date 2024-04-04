icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
4 Apr, 2024 10:51
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine’s top brass believe Western F-16s no longer relevant – Politico

Russia’s military has already been testing countermeasures against the fighter jets, the outlet reported
Ukraine’s top brass believe Western F-16s no longer relevant – Politico
FILE PHOTO: An ad urging the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. ©  Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto via Getty Images

There may be little value in Ukraine deploying Western-provided F-16 fighter jets because Russia has already taken measures to counter them, according to comments made by Ukrainian military officials to Politico.

The officials, who spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity, generally complained that decisions by the US and its allies to provide new military capabilities to Kiev often come too late. The F-16s are an example of systems that “come when they’re no longer relevant,” according to one official.

“Every weapon has its own right time. F-16s were needed in 2023; they won’t be right for 2024,” he said.

The official explained that in recent months Russian forces had been launching long-range anti-aircraft missiles from Crimea but without explosive payloads. The Ukrainians were initially puzzled by this but subsequently realized that it was an exercise in range-finding in order to determine the optimal placement of its S-400 radars and batteries to target the F-16s and keep them at bay, he explained.

READ MORE: ‘Eye-rolls’ in NATO as Stoltenberg pushes for Ukraine long-term support – Politico

The Politico sources had served under Valery Zaluzhny, the former top general in the Ukrainian armed forces who was replaced by President Vladimir Zelensky in February after a public disagreement on the feasibility of continued attempts to retake territory. In a keynote article he wrote for The Economist last year, Zaluzhny said that without a radical breakthrough in military technology on the scale of the invention of gunpowder the conflict would turn into a war of attrition.

“Zaluzhny used to call it ‘the War of One Chance,’” one of his officers told Politico about the general’s thinking about arms quickly becoming outdated.

For example, we used Storm Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles – but just for a short time. The Russians are always studying. They don’t give us a second chance.

The officer was referring to the air-launched weapons that the UK and France donated to Ukraine.

The sources who spoke to Politico criticized the replacement of their ex-boss, General Aleksandr Syrsky, who claimed last week that a reassessment of personnel needs by the army allows it to drastically reduce the target for mobilization. Zaluzhny had said that as many as 500,000 men needed to be conscripted, a statement that elicited a rebuke from the president. The senior officers said Syrsky was “playing along with narratives from politicians.”

Top stories

RT Features

Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel FEATURE
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony
Death of empires: History tells us what will follow the collapse of US hegemony FEATURE
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel
Shia Army: How Iran formed a ring of enemies around Israel FEATURE
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Western media’s fascination with the Havana Syndrome hoax
0:00
26:34
The cost of adoption
0:00
27:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies