icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Moscow issues diplomatic warning to Washington
25 Apr, 2024 12:20
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia comments on ATACMS delivery to Kiev

A previously-undisclosed supply of the long-range weapons by the US was confirmed by the White House this week
Russia comments on ATACMS delivery to Kiev
©  Getty Images/IP Galanternik D.U.

The “secret” supply by Washington to Ukraine of long-range surface-to-surface ATACMS rockets only spells more trouble for Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

On Wednesday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed media reports that the US had delivered Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine as part of the arms package announced by President Joe Biden in mid-March. The assistance came as the Biden administration was pressuring the House to approve an additional $60 billion in Ukraine-related security spending. The Pentagon did not mention the missiles at the time.

Peskov mocked the fact that, prior to the confirmation, there was much speculation among the Western press that ATACMS rockets could be included in a pending new shipment of arms, after lawmakers cleared the spending request. The Russian official said the shift in the narrative was fitting what he described as a “predictable” pattern of actions by the West.

”As soon as they start to discuss something particular in detail, it means the delivery is being made,” he said.

US secretly shipped ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – media
Read more
US secretly shipped ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – media

The spokesman said it was not Moscow’s job to judge whether the delivery was legal under US law, but assured reporters that the capability of the weapons in question would not impact the outcome of the Ukraine conflict, in which Russia intends to achieve all its national-security goals one way or another.

”We will get what we want. But this [the weapons] will result in more problems for Ukraine,” he predicted.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky previously blamed the suspension of American aid for the series of battlefield setbacks, which his army has experienced since last year. He claims that Kiev has no alternative to beating Russia and achieving what he touts as a “just peace”. Moscow has branded Kiev’s victory goals as detached from reality.

Some officials in the Biden administration are skeptical about the impact of the new spending on the battlefield dynamics, Politico reported on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Biden team doubts US aid will help Ukraine win – Politico

“There’s lots of debate about what a winning endgame for Ukraine looks like at this point,” an anonymous Democratic source told the outlet.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris
‘We have provided everything possible for their freedom’: How the USSR helped France’s most important colony stick it to Paris FEATURE
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why
No Gandhi: India’s main opposition party is struggling. Here’s why FEATURE
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader
Modi’s battleground: Why the south is tough terrain for the Indian leader FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of dating
0:00
28:20
Did the Bible tell the US to support Israeli genocide?
0:00
27:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies