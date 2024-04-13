Child killed in Ukrainian shelling – governor

The attack damaged multiple residential buildings in Tokmak, Zaporozhye Region

A Ukrainian artillery strike on Tokmak in the Russian Zaporozhye Region has killed multiple people, including a child, local governor Evgeny Balitsky confirmed on Friday.

Tokmak is a small town some 50km from the Dnieper River, which currently divides the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled areas of the region that joined Russia following a referendum in 2022.

“As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces of a Tokmak apartment district, several people were killed, including one child, while dozens of residents were seriously injured,” Balitsky said. He added that the resulting fire is currently being extinguished and the rubble cleared.

According to preliminary information, at least six people have been killed, including one child, regional administration official Vladimir Rogov said, adding that 25 private sector houses and nine multi-story buildings were left without power and gas.

“The threat of double-tap strikes remains,” the governor warned, adding that “all victims and relatives of the deceased will be provided with comprehensive help.”

On Wednesday, a Ukrainian drone strike killed an adult and two children when it dropped an explosive on their car in the Kursk Region bordering Ukraine. Kiev has increased the frequency of its attacks on Russian civilians and infrastructure over the past month, after being pushed back on the front lines in the Donbass.