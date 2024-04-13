icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
13 Apr, 2024 02:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Child killed in Ukrainian shelling – governor

The attack damaged multiple residential buildings in Tokmak, Zaporozhye Region
Child killed in Ukrainian shelling – governor
©  Telegram

A Ukrainian artillery strike on Tokmak in the Russian Zaporozhye Region has killed multiple people, including a child, local governor Evgeny Balitsky confirmed on Friday.

Tokmak is a small town some 50km from the Dnieper River, which currently divides the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled areas of the region that joined Russia following a referendum in 2022.

“As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces of a Tokmak apartment district, several people were killed, including one child, while dozens of residents were seriously injured,” Balitsky said. He added that the resulting fire is currently being extinguished and the rubble cleared.

According to preliminary information, at least six people have been killed, including one child, regional administration official Vladimir Rogov said, adding that 25 private sector houses and nine multi-story buildings were left without power and gas.

“The threat of double-tap strikes remains,” the governor warned, adding that “all victims and relatives of the deceased will be provided with comprehensive help.”

READ MORE: Two Russian children killed in Ukrainian drone attack – governor

On Wednesday, a Ukrainian drone strike killed an adult and two children when it dropped an explosive on their car in the Kursk Region bordering Ukraine. Kiev has increased the frequency of its attacks on Russian civilians and infrastructure over the past month, after being pushed back on the front lines in the Donbass.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem?
‘Islamic world will celebrate the destruction of Israel’: Is war inevitable between Tehran and West Jerusalem? FEATURE
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire
La Colonisation: French history of death, torture and indescribable violence in the pearl of its evil empire FEATURE
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle
The Modi factor: Tourists are flocking to Varanasi to witness the electoral battle FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reconsidering Assange: Biden’s shift in the winds of justice
0:00
27:25
After office: What are the Obamas doing since leaving the White House?
0:00
25:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies