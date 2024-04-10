Two Russian children killed in Ukrainian drone attack – governor

A passenger car in Kursk Region was hit by an explosive dropped by a UAV

An adult and two children were killed on Wednesday when a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive on their car in Kursk Region, Governor Roman Starovoyt has said.

The attack took place in the village of Apanasovka, near the Russia-Ukraine border.



“I express my deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased, and share this immense grief with them,” the governor added.

Villages and towns in the border region were subject to the latest Ukrainian drone and artillery attack on Wednesday.

The area under bombardment was the site of last month’s failed attempt by Ukrainian-backed mercenaries to invade Russian territory.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces shelled border villages in the neighboring Bryansk Region, killing a woman and a child and injuring three more civilians.

Ukraine has ramped up artillery, drone and missile attacks on Russian civilians over the past month, after suffering a series of setbacks on the battlefield in the Donbass.



