icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow terror attack
6 Apr, 2024 21:58
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers destroyed in Kharkov

Two Uragan systems were taken out in a high-precision missile strike outside a local shopping mall, drone footage shows
WATCH Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers destroyed in Kharkov
©  Social media

The Russian military has destroyed two Ukrainian Soviet-era Uragan multiple rocket launchers, footage that emerged online on Saturday shows. The launchers were parked near a local mall located on the northwestern outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Kharkov.

Infrared drone footage circulating on social media shows an Uragan launcher and a pickup truck parked overnight near the Planeta Mall with a group of people seen near the vehicles. The second Uragan joined the group shortly thereafter. The launchers were apparently set to be transported on two large flatbed trucks seen nearby.

However, the vehicles ended up being hit by a high-precision munition, presumably a Russian-made Iskander tactical ballistic missile. The launchers were set aflame by the strike, with one of them suffering a major secondary detonation, which heavily damaged the Planeta Mall. The moment of the detonation was captured on video by onlookers living in residential buildings nearby.

Separate video circulating online, apparently taken by first responders, shows police and emergency workers examining the site in the morning. The exploded Uragan left nothing but a large crater, while the other one and the pickup truck were completely burned out. The blast also damaged a gas station nearby, footage shows.

The local authorities acknowledged the strike, while local police released photos from the scene and condemned Russia’s “daily strikes” on the region. The police carefully avoided showing any evidence that the strike actually targeted the two rocket launchers, showing instead the damage inflicted on the mall and other structures. Ukrainian forces have throughout the conflict frequently made use of shopping malls, civilian warehouses, and other similar facilities for military purposes. 

READ MORE: WATCH Ukraine’s ‘wonder weapon’ captured by Russia

Kiev’s forces have also routinely used Uragan launchers, as well as other multiple rocket launchers, including Czech-supplied Vampire systems, to indiscriminately shell Russia’s border regions, including the city of Belgorod. The Ukrainian military ramped up such strikes following its botched attempt to break through the border in mid-March.

Top stories

RT Features

High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections
High Priests of Music: A spat among classical performers in south India mirrors a local battle in national elections FEATURE
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market
A great wealth transfer is underway: How the West lost control of the gold market FEATURE
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail?
Europe has stolen Africa’s heritage. Will justice prevail? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Boeing takes a nosedive
0:00
26:51
Prof. John Mearsheimer: Israel wants to drag the US into war with Iran, Ukraine proxy war is lost
0:00
28:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies