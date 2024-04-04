Thousands of Russians fighting for Israel – embassy

Nine individuals with dual citizenship mobilized into the IDF have been killed in the Gaza war, diplomats told TASS

Thousands of Russian nationals living in Israel and having dual citizenship have been mobilized in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for the war in Gaza, according to Moscow’s embassy in the country. At least nine Russian nationals have been killed so far in the conflict.

TASS reported the statistics on Thursday after making an inquiry with the Russian diplomatic mission.

The IDF’s latest casualties report on Thursday says that 256 of its soldiers had been killed in battle since October 27, 2023, when the ground operation was launched in the Palestinian enclave. Over the same period, 1,549 soldiers have been injured, including 318 severely. The latest fatalities were reported by the IDF on March 31.

Israel launched its military operation in Gaza in retaliation for a deadly incursion by the militant group Hamas in early October, which resulted in some 1,200 deaths. The overwhelming military response, which is purportedly aimed at eliminating the organization, has left over 33,000 Palestinians dead, according to officials in Gaza.