Child fatalities in Moscow terrorist attack updated

Russian officials have confirmed that six minors died as a result of the Crocus City Hall massacre

The deaths of six children have been confirmed in last month’s terrorist attack at a concert hall near Moscow, Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova has reported.

The official updated the death toll on Wednesday morning, when detailing the response of her department to the tragedy. The Emergencies Ministry said on March 30 that five children were listed among the fatalities.

“At this point we have information about six children who died, and seven who were injured. Two of them are now being treated at home. Five remain in hospital – two in a serious condition and three in better shape,” Lvova-Belova said. “I visited the kids and am in constant contact with the hospital management. All the children’s needs are being provided for, and the prognoses are positive.”

Some of the surviving children will require rehabilitation for the mental trauma they suffered in the March 22 atrocity, the official said. The ombudsman’s office will also be taking care of minors who lost their parents in the shooting and arson attack. Lvova-Belova said she is aware of eight such orphans.

“Our task now is to ensure that their closest relatives take custody of them as opposed to foster organizations, and we will keep track of those families in the future,” she explained.

Lvova-Belova delivered her report at a conference in the city of Tumen, where she is meeting her regional counterparts from various parts of Russia.

The terrorist attack at the concert venue outside the Russian capital claimed more than 140 lives. A group of gunmen entered the building, shooting indiscriminately on their way to the main hall, which they set on fire.

Ten suspects in the case have been arrested so far, including the four alleged gunmen. Russian security officials said the perpetrators were radical Islamists, who may have received help from Kiev to carry out the terrorist attack. A possible money trail linking them with nationalist forces in Ukraine was reportedly discovered by investigators.