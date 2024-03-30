icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Mar, 2024 15:27
HomeRussia & FSU

Foreign diplomats pay tribute to victims of Moscow terrorist attack

A group of dignitaries has visited the Crocus City Hall to honor those who were killed the massacre
Foreign diplomats pay tribute to victims of Moscow terrorist attack
©  Telegram / Russian Foreign Ministry

Foreign diplomats on Saturday visited the Crocus City Hall just outside Moscow, laying flowers at the impromptu memorial to commemorate the victims of the deadly terrorist attack.

Representatives of more than 130 countries took part in the event, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ceremony was attended by over 250 people in total, including representatives of international organizations, humanitarian groups, and Russian diplomats.

“The Russian side is grateful to the respected representatives of the diplomatic corps for their solidarity with the Russian people in such a difficult hour,” the ministry said.

The US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, was among those in attendance, laying a large bouquet adorned with a mourning ribbon at the site.

The UK charge d’affaires, Tom Dodd, also attended the ceremony.

The deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall occurred last Friday, when four gunmen stormed the venue, shooting people on sight and setting it on fire. The mass shooting and the blaze left at least 144 people dead, as well as over 500 injured.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel
‘Russia is very important for protecting Palestinians’: Top Hamas official talks to RT about the conflict with Israel FEATUREExclusive
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Emmanuel Lewis
0:00
23:36
Gaza: US hypocrisy on the ‘Rules-Based Order’ has been exposed (Harvard Prof. Stephen Walt)
0:00
29:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies