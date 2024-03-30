Foreign diplomats pay tribute to victims of Moscow terrorist attack

A group of dignitaries has visited the Crocus City Hall to honor those who were killed the massacre

Foreign diplomats on Saturday visited the Crocus City Hall just outside Moscow, laying flowers at the impromptu memorial to commemorate the victims of the deadly terrorist attack.

Representatives of more than 130 countries took part in the event, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ceremony was attended by over 250 people in total, including representatives of international organizations, humanitarian groups, and Russian diplomats.

“The Russian side is grateful to the respected representatives of the diplomatic corps for their solidarity with the Russian people in such a difficult hour,” the ministry said.

📹 #HapenningNow💐🕯 Members of the diplomatic corps, Russian diplomats, volunteers and just Muscovites — all paid tribute to the victims of the horrific and heinous terrorist attack in a wreath and flower-laying solemn ceremony at Crocus City Hall.#ForeverInOurHeartspic.twitter.com/OHvbOhCUws — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 30, 2024

The US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, was among those in attendance, laying a large bouquet adorned with a mourning ribbon at the site.

The UK charge d’affaires, Tom Dodd, also attended the ceremony.

Поверенный в делах Великобритании в России Том Додд сегодня возложил цветы в «Крокус Сити Холле».Вместе с россиянами мы скорбим по жертвам теракта.Chargé d’Affaires Tom Dodd laid flowers at Crocus City Hall. Together with the Russian people, we mourn the victims of the attack pic.twitter.com/PpNhZzsKGb — UKinRussia🇬🇧🇷🇺 (@ukinrussia) March 30, 2024

The deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall occurred last Friday, when four gunmen stormed the venue, shooting people on sight and setting it on fire. The mass shooting and the blaze left at least 144 people dead, as well as over 500 injured.