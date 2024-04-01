icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Recently detained militants linked to Moscow terror attack – FSB
1 Apr, 2024 11:57
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH captured German-made IFV field-tested by Russian troops

The Marder armored vehicle was found to be too heavy and poorly designed to operate in a muddy environment
Source: Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry has criticized the design of the German Marder infantry fighting vehicle, after repairing and field-testing a piece of military hardware captured from the Ukrainian forces.

Germany has sent 90 of the Rheinmetall-produced Marder 1A3 IFVs to Ukraine, with the delivery of 30 more pending. One of the vehicles was seized virtually intact near the former stronghold of Avdeevka, which Russia liberated in mid-February, the military reported last week.

A new video released by the ministry on Monday showcases the German vehicle after repairs by Russian troops. The Marder’s engine-cooling and fuel systems were damaged by shrapnel and had to be patched up, but otherwise the vehicle was in good condition, a maintenance specialist said, explaining how the weapons platform was put back into shape.

The Marder appeared relatively unused, with its odometer showing the traveled distance of under 500km, although the instrument was damaged, so the figure may not be accurate. The IFV had almost all of its munitions loaded, when Russian soldiers took it as a trophy.

Field testing of the restored Marder has confirmed the Russian military’s observations that it is not well-suited for the battlefield conditions typical in the Ukraine conflict. The vehicle weighs over 30 tons, while its tracks have built-in rubber pads to protect roads, unlike Soviet and Russian-designed counterparts that have special grips to improve traction.

“Our tests have shown poor maneuverability across mud,” the specialist said of the German vehicle, noting that it is likely to have problems in combat.

READ MORE: Russia captures German-donated Marder IFV in ‘almost perfect’ condition (VIDEO)

The Marder was partially adapted for Ukrainian operators, as evidenced by the translation of some of the labels in its cabin into Ukrainian, shown in the video.

Top stories

RT Features

‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars FEATURE
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism
‘We’ll wipe them out in the outhouse’: Russia’s long and bloody fight against terrorism FEATURE
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars
Looking for aliens: Humanity unleashes AI and the largest ever telescope to search for life among the stars FEATURE
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out
‘The army needs more people’: Israel will force Ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve as patience among seculars runs out FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russian terror attack, ISIS-K leader US trained, and US infrastructure crumbling: The weekly round robin
0:00
24:34
Are the UK and Sweden mobilizing for war?
0:00
25:19
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies