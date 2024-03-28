icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2024 11:52
HomeRussia & FSU

Sky turns bright orange over Far Eastern Russian city (VIDEOS)

The effect is the result of a dust storm that has hit the city of Blagoveshchensk, near the border with China
Sky turns bright orange over Far Eastern Russian city (VIDEOS)
©  Telegram / sathal

A dust storm sweeping Amur Region in Russia’s Far East has turned the sky bright orange – an unusual phenomenon captured by local residents in photos and videos.

A southwestern cyclone that hit the region’s capital, Blagoveshchensk, on Wednesday brought loose sand and dirt from China, according to weather experts. China has also suffered severe dust storms over the past month due to strong winds from Mongolia’s Gobi Desert.

According to the local meteorological center, when air currents pass the territory of Mongolia and China, they raise dust, sand and particles of soil, taking them into the atmosphere and painting the sky orange or yellow.

Residents of both Blagoveshchensk and neighboring settlements shared footage of the orange sky on social media.

Some likened the images to recent Hollywood blockbusters, The Martian and Dune.

Local emergency services warned that the storm is expected to continue through March 29, and advised residents to take measures to protect their eyes and respiratory systems from the dust.

According to a recent report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the entire area from Mongolia to northern China was in the grip of one of the worst sand and dust storms in a decade between March 14 and March 16. The agency noted that the storm had caused a number of casualties in Mongolia.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow
Ukrainian ‘Caliphate’: What the West prefers not to notice when blaming ISIS for the terrorist attack in Moscow FEATURE
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of depression
0:00
23:13
Julian Assange is safe...for now
0:00
25:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies