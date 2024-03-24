icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 137
24 Mar, 2024 14:02
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 137

The Russian Investigative Committee has confirmed that the search operation is still ongoing
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 137
Rescuers working inside Crocus City Hall, a day after a gun massacre and fire at the venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region. ©  RUSSIAN EMERGENCY MINISTRY / AFP

Friday’s terrorist attack at a Moscow concert hall claimed at least 137 lives, according to an update from Russia’s Investigative Committee. The search for bodies is continuing in the part of the complex that burned down in a massive fire.

A group of gunmen stormed Crocus City Hall on the evening of March 22, just before a concert by the rock band Picnic. The venue, which has an estimated capacity of 7,500, was almost full. The terrorists killed the guards, opened fire on visitors, and then started a fire, which quickly spread through the building.

According to investigators, three children are among the fatalities, and a total of 62 bodies have been identified so far. Also, health officials have reported that at least 152 other people were injured in the attack.

“Four sets of combat ammunition, with more than 500 bullets and 28 magazines, and two Kalashnikov assault rifles, which the attackers were armed with, were confiscated from the scene of the tragedy,” the Investigative Committee said in a statement released on Sunday. Officials added that a Makarov pistol and a magazine from a Kalashnikov assault rifle were found in a car, which the attackers used to escape.

READ MORE: VIDEO shows first minutes of deadly Moscow terrorist attack

Four men believed to be directly involved in the attack were detained on Saturday in Bryansk Region, not far from the border with Ukraine. In total, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported the capture of 11 suspects so far.

 

