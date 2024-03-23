icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Mar, 2024 21:32
Ukraine fires barrage of missiles at Crimea – governor

Kiev’s troops have launched multiple projectiles at the city hosting a key Russian naval base, a top regional official said
Ukraine fires barrage of missiles at Crimea – governor
FILE PHOTO: A police van in Russia. ©  Sputnik

Ukraine has fired multiple missiles at the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikail Razvozhayev said in the early hours of Sunday. The city hosts an important naval base and the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

According to Razvozhayev, the ground defenses have shot down more than 10 missiles. He described the attack as "the most massive one in recent times."

A part of the projectile struck a home, killing a 65-year-old man, the governor said. He added that four more people suffered shrapnel wounds.

Razvozhayev earlier wrote on Telegram that a projectile struck an office building, while parts of another missile hit a five-story residential complex. The authorities continue to assess the damage, he wrote.

Russia could establish 'cordon sanitaire' in Ukraine – Putin
Read more
Russia could establish ‘cordon sanitaire’ in Ukraine – Putin

Unverified videos posted to Telegram show bright flashes in the sky and several large explosions on the ground. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Crimea, attempting to strike Russian naval assets with missiles, UAVs and seaborne drones.

On late  Saturday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 19 rockets were intercepted in the Belgorod Region, which borders eastern Ukraine. The projectiles were launched from the Czech-made RM-70 Vampire systems, the MOD said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that a buffer zone must be set up at some point in order to protect the border region from attacks. He made his statement after pro-Kiev units made up of Russian volunteers repeatedly shelled the regions of Belgorod and Kursk and attempted ground incursions. 

