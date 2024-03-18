icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
People are the power in Russia – Putin
18 Mar, 2024 00:23
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia could establish ‘sanitary zone’ in Ukraine – Putin

Moscow must make it impossible for Kiev to attack Russia with foreign-supplied long-range weapons, the president has said
Russia could establish ‘sanitary zone’ in Ukraine – Putin
A Ukrainian tank destroyed during the counter terrorist operation to eliminate a sabotage group that had crossed into Russia's Belgorod Region, March 12, 2024 ©  Russian Defense Ministry via Sputnik

In order to protect its people from Ukrainian strikes, Russia could at some point” set up a buffer zone in Kiev-controlled territories, President Vladimir Putin told supporters, following the presidential election in which he is widely expected to win.

The ongoing “tragic events” in the border regions could eventually “force” Russia to “create a certain sanitary zone” in the areas still under Ukrainian control, Putin said early Monday morning.

The Russian forces would establish a “security zone that would be quite difficult for the adversary to overcome with its weapons, primarily of foreign origin,” if and “when we consider it appropriate,” Putin added.

Ukraine routinely launches artillery and drone strikes on Russian border regions, with many attacks targeting residential blocks, resulting in numerous civilian deaths. Last week, Ukrainian forces also attempted to breach the Russian border, attacking multiple locations along its frontier with Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Russia thwarts Ukrainian incursion attempt (DISTURBING VIDEO) READ MORE: Russia thwarts Ukrainian incursion attempt (DISTURBING VIDEO)

Kiev claimed that the operation was staged by the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and Russian Freedom Legion, paramilitary units linked to the country’s military intelligence agency. The units, which portray themselves as collaborator forces composed of Russian defectors, as well as fugitive neo-Nazis, are designated by Moscow as terrorist organizations. The Russian Defense Ministry has described the attempted raids as a total failure, saying that the attacking forces lost over 1,500 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles.

In late January, Putin already proposed setting up a large “demilitarized zone” in Ukraine to prevent long-range attacks on Russian territory. His comments came after two Ukrainian bombardments of Belgorod and Donetsk that killed more than 50 people.

Top stories

RT Features

‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dark Money and other ways to ruin your life
0:00
20:19
Seeing no evil? Emir Kusturica, Serbian director
0:00
29:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies