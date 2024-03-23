icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mass shooting in Moscow concert hall: LIVE UPDATES
23 Mar, 2024 00:32
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack climbs to 60

The number of fatalities may grow further, investigators said
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack climbs to 60
Flowers and candles placed outside the Russian Embassy in Minsk, Belarus to honor the victims of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Russia, on March 23, 2024. ©  Viktor Tolochko / Sputnik

The death toll in the brutal terrorist attack on a packed music venue outside Moscow has risen to more than 60, Russia’s Investigative Committee said in the early hours of Saturday. According to health officials, nearly 150 were wounded, including several children.

Unidentified gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk on Friday night and opened fire at people who had come for a rock performance. 

The building was set on fire during the assault. The fate of the terrorists remains unclear as commando units and the National Guard are responding to the attack.

Investigators, meanwhile, continue to recover the bodies and have warned that the number of fatalities may grow even more. Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said that forensic experts are collecting physical evidence and studying the security cameras. 

READ MORE: Witnesses describe deadly shooting at Moscow concert venue

According to videos posted to social media, there were at least five gunmen. They killed security guards and proceeded to indiscriminately fire at people in the lobby. A group of assailants was filmed shooting concert-goers in the music auditorium.

