icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mass shooting in Moscow mall: LIVE UPDATES
22 Mar, 2024 21:45
HomeRussia & FSU

Witnesses describe deadly shooting at Moscow concert venue

The Crocus City Hall came under attack by unknown assailants late Friday
Witnesses describe deadly shooting at Moscow concert venue
Crocus City Hall, Russia, March 22, 2024 © Sputnik / Maxim Blinov

Multiple videos have been posted on social media by panicked visitors to a popular Moscow shopping mall and music venue that was attacked by terrorists on Friday.
 
At least 40 people were killed when a group of gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall on Friday evening, according to the authorities. The assailants reportedly set the building on fire, while witnesses also said they heard explosions inside the mall.
 
Shooting is heard in one video recorded by a girl in a panic as the attack began. The fate of the people shown in the video is unknown.

“They set fire to the hall, they set fire to the hall! They are shooting from assault rifles!” was heard in another video just moments after the shooting started.

The man in the recording claims the attackers burst into the concert hall and immediately opened fire on the first rows filled with people. Those inside tried to hide and escape, but the attackers were already blocking the corridors of the building.

Another distressed girl is seen recounting that when the shooting started, she saw people running, followed by the attackers. “I ran into the bathroom, a stampede started there. It was just horrible,” she said. “It was very scary there; in fact, nothing was visible inside because of the smoke.” 

In addition to at least 40 people killed, more than 100 were injured in the attack, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The attackers struck the part of the venue at one end of the sprawling complex just before a concert by the rock band Picnic, for which around 6,000 tickets had been sold.

Top stories

RT Features

Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Synergy of spirit & traditions: Taste of North Ossetia-Alania culture
0:00
24:39
Truth is not a crime: Julian Assange’s plea deal
0:00
27:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies