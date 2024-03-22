Witnesses describe deadly shooting at Moscow concert venue

The Crocus City Hall came under attack by unknown assailants late Friday

Multiple videos have been posted on social media by panicked visitors to a popular Moscow shopping mall and music venue that was attacked by terrorists on Friday.



At least 40 people were killed when a group of gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall on Friday evening, according to the authorities. The assailants reportedly set the building on fire, while witnesses also said they heard explosions inside the mall.



Shooting is heard in one video recorded by a girl in a panic as the attack began. The fate of the people shown in the video is unknown.





“They set fire to the hall, they set fire to the hall! They are shooting from assault rifles!” was heard in another video just moments after the shooting started.

The man in the recording claims the attackers burst into the concert hall and immediately opened fire on the first rows filled with people. Those inside tried to hide and escape, but the attackers were already blocking the corridors of the building.





Another distressed girl is seen recounting that when the shooting started, she saw people running, followed by the attackers. “I ran into the bathroom, a stampede started there. It was just horrible,” she said. “It was very scary there; in fact, nothing was visible inside because of the smoke.”

In addition to at least 40 people killed, more than 100 were injured in the attack, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

The attackers struck the part of the venue at one end of the sprawling complex just before a concert by the rock band Picnic, for which around 6,000 tickets had been sold.