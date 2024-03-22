What you need to know about the site of the Moscow terrorist attack

Crocus City Hall is a major concert venue right outside the Russian capital

The Crocus City Hall complex, where a major terrorist attack took place on Friday night, sits just outside of Moscow’s city limits, in the urban settlement of Krasnogorsk. It opened in October 2009, and was named after Muslim Magomayev (1942-2008), a legendary Soviet singer born in present-day Azerbaijan.

The concert venue is located on the northern end of the Crocus City site, in the same block as a convention hall and the Aquarium Hotel. South of it are the Vegas shopping mall and Crocus City Expo center. The complex also includes a children’s amusement center and a wedding venue.

Crocus City Hall boasts an auditorium with over 13,000 seats, a concert hall with some 7,500 seats, and a theater with almost 5,500 seats.

Crocus City lies on the MKAD, the Moscow Ring Road, or take the Moscow Metro’s Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya Line for some 30 minutes from teh city centre to Myakinino Station, which also opened in 2009.

The venue hosted the 2013 Miss Universe pageant – owned at the time by American businessman and future president Donald Trump – and has hosted numerous concerts by prominent Western performers such as A-ha, Eric Clapton, and Joe Cocker.

The entire complex was built by and named after the Crocus Group, owned by the Azerbaijani-born businessman Aras Agalarov.

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 100 injured as a result of what Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) described as a terrorist attack. After opening fire outside the concert venue on Friday evening, the attackers reportedly detonated an explosive device that started a fire inside. The concert hall has been heavily damaged by the blaze and there are reports that parts of the building have collapsed.