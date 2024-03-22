icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mass shooting in Moscow mall: LIVE UPDATES
22 Mar, 2024 18:45
HomeRussia & FSU

40 killed and over 100 wounded in Moscow shooting – FSB

The Crocus City complex northwest of the Russian capital, came under attack by unknown assailants late on Friday
40 killed and over 100 wounded in Moscow shooting – FSB
An injured woman is transported to an ambulance near the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, near Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a “terrorist attack” at the Crocus City Hall shopping mall and concert complex, northwest of Moscow, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, about 100 people have been escorted to safety by firefighters.

“Fire and rescue units are operating ... Their main efforts are aimed at search and rescue. Firefighters evacuated about 100 people from the basement of the building. Work is underway to rescue others from the roof using lifts,” the ministry’s message says.

According to local media, up to 6,200 people could have been in the building when the shooting started as the scheduled concert was sold out.

People built makeshift barricades and tried to break out through the windows to escape the shooting scene, eyewitnesses have told the press. The death toll is expected to grow, given the scale of the attack and inferno that has engulfed the mall.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

