Mass shooting reported at Moscow mall
22 Mar, 2024 17:29
HomeRussia & FSU

Mass shooting and explosion reported at concert hall near Moscow

Footage emerging from Crocus City Hall shows the venue on fire and dead patrons
Mass shooting and explosion reported at concert hall near Moscow
©  Social network

A renowned Moscow region concert venue and shopping centre is on fire on Friday evening, following reports of a mass shooting incident.

At least three gunmen, wearing combat fatiques, burst into Crocus City hall and fired automatic weapons, injuring dozens of patrons and killing a significant number of them, according to Russian media.

According to media reports, about 50 people have been wounded and more than 10 killed.

A number of people could be seen lying in pools of blood on video footage posted on social media.

According to media reports, the assailants also used explosives, causing a massive blaze. Fire broke out in the building, and an evacuation is currently underway. Several hundred people could reportedly be trapped in the building.

Police units have reportedly arrived at the scene where people are being evacuated.

Crocus City Hall is located in the Moscow Region, right outside the administrative boundary of the Russian capital. The complex includes a concert hall, an aquarium, and a wedding venue along with many shops and restaurants.

