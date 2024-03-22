icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Devastating Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure: What we know so far
22 Mar, 2024 15:28
HomeRussia & FSU

Devastating Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure: What we know so far

The strikes have led to large-scale power outages across Ukraine, including in key regions like Kharkov and Odessa
Devastating Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure: What we know so far
Firefighters extinguish a fire at an electrical substation after a missile attack in Kharkov, Ukraine © AFP / SERGEY BOBOK

Russian forces have unleashed a massive wave of attacks against Ukrainian energy facilities, military-industrial enterprises, railway junctions, storage facilities, and deployment centers for Kiev’s forces and foreign “mercenaries,” the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Ukrainian officials said the strikes had led to large-scale blackouts as a result of significant damage to power generation facilities, as well as transmission and distribution systems in various regions across the country.

A total of 150 facilities across Ukraine have been damaged, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s office.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Synergy of spirit & traditions: Taste of North Ossetia-Alania culture
0:00
24:39
Truth is not a crime: Julian Assange’s plea deal
0:00
27:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies