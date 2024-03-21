icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Mar, 2024 07:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian man stripped of citizenship for disinformation about army

Aleksander Somryakov admitted in court last summer to making a post about the armed forces that he knew to be false
Russian man stripped of citizenship for disinformation about army
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik/Viktor Antonyuk

A man convicted last summer of knowingly spreading disinformation about the Russia’s army has had his Russian citizenship rescinded, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.

This marks the first time Russian nationality has been revoked for spreading libelous statements about the armed forces.

Moldova-born Aleksander Somryakov was sentenced to six years in prison in July 2023 for spreading disinformation about the Russian army’s actions in Ukraine after he published ”a message on his social network page that was unreliable and refuted by official sources of information.”

Since Russia began military action in Ukraine in February 2022, there have been numerous convictions for seeking to undermine the Russian armed forces by accusing them of actions in Ukraine they did not commit. In November the same year, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed canceling citizenship for spreading fake news about the Russian army.

Russia to toughen law on anti-military ‘fakes’
Read more
Russia to toughen law on anti-military ‘fakes’

In 2023, the law about the citizenship of the Russian Federation came into effect, allowing courts to withdraw naturalized citizenship from people found guilty of crimes that put personal or public safety at risk. People with Russian nationality at birth are not affected. 

In court, Somryakov partially admitted his guilt when he professed he knew the information was false, but he wanted to ”expose it to public judgment,” in the hopes of gaining followers, likes and comments. He was deprived of his acquired Russian passport, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the judicial system.

The law also says that knowingly spreading fake information about Russia’s use of its armed forces is punishable by a fine up to five million rubles ($54,000), or – if the act ”has led to severe consequences” – punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Afghanistan disaster & Ukraine’s staggering losses
0:00
27:7
The cost of weddings
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies