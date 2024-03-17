People are the power in Russia – Putin

The incumbent head of state is projected to win reelection by a historic landslide

Vladimir Putin has delivered a victory speech at his campaign headquarters in Moscow, after preliminary results of the country’s presidential vote by Russia’s Central Election Commission showed him securing his fifth term in office.

Speaking in front of his supporters on Sunday night, Putin stressed that the “only source of power in the country is the Russian people,” adding that the vote of every citizen counts when its comes to charting the nation’s course.

According to the CEC, more than 50% of the votes have been counted as of 23:00 Moscow time and Putin is leading the race with an estimated 87.3%.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW