icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin set to win Russian presidential election by a landslide – CEC
17 Mar, 2024 18:18
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin appears set for landslide win – Russia’s election commission

Nearly a quarter of the votes have been counted so far, election commission says
Putin appears set for landslide win – Russia’s election commission
Screens in the Information Center of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation with information about the voting process in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation. ©  Sputnik / Maxim Blinov

Incumbent President Vladimir Putin is expected to win this year’s presidential election, with nearly 90% of the vote, Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has reported.

According to the CEC, nearly a quarter of the votes have been counted as of 21:00 Moscow time and Putin leading the race with 87.9%.

Exit polls earlier showed similar trends, with the head of state expected to win the election with 87.8%.

His opponent from the Communist Party, Nikolay Kharitonov, is expected to come in second with 4.7%, followed by Vladislav Davankov of the New People party (3.6%) and Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democrats (2.5%).

The exit survey was conducted among 466,324 voters at polling stations across the country.

This year’s election has clocked a historic high voter turnout, which topped 74%, according to data from the CEC.

According to the commission, the processing of ballots has already ended in several Russian regions. Putin has gained 94.12% of the votes in Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and over 95% in Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), two of Russia’s new regions where citizens are voting for the first time.

The results from the Republics of Tyva and Yakutia, the regions of Zaporozhye, Kherson and Khabarovsk and from Chukotka Autonomous Region also show the serving president leading the four candidates, with roughly 90% of the vote.

Top stories

RT Features

‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dark Money and other ways to ruin your life
0:00
20:19
Seeing no evil? Emir Kusturica, Serbian director
0:00
29:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies