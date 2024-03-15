Putin casts online vote in Presidential elections (VIDEO)

Kremlin spokesman said that the current president favored the e-ballot due to its ease and accessibility

Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin exercised his voting rights in the presidential elections on Friday. The Russian leader opted for the convenience of the online-voting option, making his choice from the comfort of his office located in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.

Seated behind his desk, Putin navigated the digital interface and made his selection with a few clicks. The system promptly confirmed the successful completion of his vote.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the presidency, told Russian media outlets that the president had chosen to vote in this manner because “it’s simply convenient.”

The voting period in Russia spans three days, commencing on March 15 and concluding on March 17, allowing ample opportunity for citizens across many time zones to participate.

Alongside Putin, three other candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the nation’s highest office: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolay Haritonov, and Vladislav Davankov.