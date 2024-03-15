icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Mar, 2024 18:52
Putin casts online vote in Presidential elections (VIDEO)

Kremlin spokesman said that the current president favored the e-ballot due to its ease and accessibility
Putin casts online vote in Presidential elections (VIDEO)
Russian President Vladimir Putin votes online during the presidential election at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel

Incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin exercised his voting rights in the presidential elections on Friday. The Russian leader opted for the convenience of the online-voting option, making his choice from the comfort of his office located in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.

Seated behind his desk, Putin navigated the digital interface and made his selection with a few clicks. The system promptly confirmed the successful completion of his vote.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the presidency, told Russian media outlets that the president had chosen to vote in this manner because “it’s simply convenient.” 

The voting period in Russia spans three days, commencing on March 15 and concluding on March 17, allowing ample opportunity for citizens across many time zones to participate.

Alongside Putin, three other candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the nation’s highest office: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolay Haritonov, and Vladislav Davankov.

