icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military transport plane crashes in Russia
12 Mar, 2024 11:49
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian drone bomb hits Russian regional government – official

The kamikaze aircraft injured two women at the building of the Belgorod Region administration, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said
Ukrainian drone bomb hits Russian regional government – official

A Ukrainian kamikaze drone injured two women when it hit the offices of the Belgorod Region administration on Tuesday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has reported.

One of the victims was injured by shrapnel, while the other suffered a concussion, the senior official said. The explosion of the aircraft’s payload shattered windows of the building and caused other damage to its exterior, he added.

The building’s entrance sustained much of the damage, with glass doors shattered and the letters identifying its purpose to visitors knocked off by the blast wave, according to images circulated by the media. Debris was scattered in front of it.

Belgorod Region borders Ukraine and its capital is located some 30km from Kiev-controlled territories. The region is regularly subjected to Ukrainian drone and artillery attacks. Earlier in the day, two villagers were injured during a shelling, including one woman, who was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury, Gladkov previously reported.

Meanwhile, in Belgorod, a Ukrainian drone crashed into the wall of a shop on Tuesday morning, causing no casualties, but damaging four parked cars, according to the governor.

That incident was caught on film. Gunshots can be heard in the video as the small aircraft plunged into the wall and blew up.

Kiev has on numerous occasions launched drones against Russian civilian government buildings. In one of the higher-profile incidents, two drones reached the Kremlin in May 2023, causing minor damage to the domed roof of the Senate Palace, the building housing the residency of the Russian president. Moscow said it considered the incident an attempted assassination of President Vladimir Putin.

READ MORE: Russia repels overnight Ukrainian drone attacks – MOD

According to Western media reports, the Ukrainian drone program involves multiple competing developers who vie for government sponsorship and are not above launching attacks for the sake of publicity rather than any military value.

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Hope, Innovation, and Growth Define India – Ronnie Screwvala
0:00
29:24
Ukraine is dead set against peace
0:00
26:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies