Kiev launched nearly a dozen drones while a saboteur group attempted to break through the border, the governor of Kursk Region has said

Russian air defense systems intercepted 11 Ukrainian drones over Kursk Region and repelled an attempt by Kiev’s forces to break through the border, Governor Roman Starovoyt reported on Tuesday morning.

In a video published on Telegram, the governor reported that it was a restless night for the region as it came under a massive drone raid.

He noted that the threat of missile attacks in Kursk remains, as the village of Tyotkino, located just 2km from the Russian-Ukrainian border, is still being shelled by Kiev’s troops.

Starovoyt reported that one person has been injured in the village, adding that the man has received medical attention.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW