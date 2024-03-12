icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia repels saboteur attack – official
12 Mar, 2024 08:38
Russia repels saboteur attack – official

Kiev launched nearly a dozen drones while a saboteur group attempted to break through the border, the governor of Kursk Region has said
Russia repels saboteur attack – official

Russian air defense systems intercepted 11 Ukrainian drones over Kursk Region and repelled an attempt by Kiev’s forces to break through the border, Governor Roman Starovoyt reported on Tuesday morning.

In a video published on Telegram, the governor reported that it was a restless night for the region as it came under a massive drone raid.

He noted that the threat of missile attacks in Kursk remains, as the village of Tyotkino, located just 2km from the Russian-Ukrainian border, is still being shelled by Kiev’s troops.

Starovoyt reported that one person has been injured in the village, adding that the man has received medical attention.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

