A shell hit a residential building in a village in Kursk Region, Roman Starovoyt has said

One person was killed and another seriously wounded by Ukrainian forces' shelling of the village of Kulbaki in Russia’s Kursk Region, Roman Starovoyt, the local governor, has said.

A shell directly hit a residential building in the community, which is located close to the Ukrainian border, Starovoyt wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

The home caught fire as a result of the strike; a woman who was inside was killed and her husband suffered extensive burns, the governor said. The man was rushed to the hospital and is receiving the necessary medical assistance, the official noted.

Starovoyt claimed that elsewhere in Kursk Region “a Ukrainian drone caught fire on the territory of an oil depot”; firefighters have managed to extinguish the blaze.

Later in the day, Ukraine fired six projectiles at the settlement of Gordeevka, the governor said. “None of the residents were hurt,” he wrote, adding that in one of the homes, a roof was damaged and windows were destroyed by the blast.

Since the outbreak of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev in February 2022, Ukraine has targeted Russian territory with artillery and drones on almost a daily basis.

On Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that the country’s air defenses had shot down some 50 drones over Rostov, Belgorod, Kursk and Volgograd Regions.

A day before, a Ukrainian kamikaze-drone killed two people and injured one other in the village of Rozhdestvenka in Belgorod Region.