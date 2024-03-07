Ukraine plans new counteroffensive – ground forces commander

Kiev will attempt to “seize the initiative” on the battlefield later this year, Lieutenant General Aleksandr Pavlyuk said

Ukraine plans to reorganize its troops and launch a new counteroffensive this year, the commander of the country’s ground forces has said.

Speaking to ICTV on Wednesday, Lieutenant General Aleksandr Pavlyuk said that the most pressing goal is to stop the Russian advances and to regroup Ukrainian units so that the battered forces could be pulled back from the front line and replenished. It would then allow to “create a strike group and carry out counter-strike actions.”

“I think we will stabilize the situation shortly,” Pavlyuk said, adding that the command is trying to “do everything possible to prepare the troops for more active actions, and to seize the initiative.”

The Ukrainian army has been losing ground in the Donbass where Russian forces seized the heavily fortified city of Avdeevka last month. The loss occurred amid Kiev’s worsening ammunition shortage and the delays in the deliveries of Western military aid.

Ukraine’s last major counteroffensive ended in a failure, resulting in heavy casualties and the destruction of many of the Western-supplies tanks and other hardware.

The much-anticipated operation began in June 2023 and effectively ground to a halt in the fall of that year, as Ukrainian armored units struggled to cross thick minefields and were ultimately not strong enough to break through Russian fortified positions. More than 166,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded during last year’s counteroffensive, according to the estimates by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian war effort has been further hampered by the months of in-fighting in US Congress, with Republican legislators blocking the $61 billion worth of additional military aid.