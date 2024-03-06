Another Abrams tank destroyed in Donbass – MoD

The duel between a T-72B3 and US-supplied armor occurred not far from Avdeevka, the Russian Defense Ministry has said

The Russian military has destroyed yet another M1 Abrams tank sent to Ukraine by the US in Russia’s Donbass, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said. It is the third vehicle of the type to be knocked out by Russia in recent days.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said the Abrams had been taken out during a fight near the city of Avdeevka, which was recently liberated by Russian troops.

The tank “was knocked out in one shot by the crew of a T-72 B3,” officials said. They added that Kiev had also lost 460 service members, as well as another tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, two armored and five ordinary vehicles, and a Buk mobile air defense missile system in the area.

Footage of the duel between the Russian and US-made tank was shared by RIA Novosti. It shows the destroyed Abrams in a rural landscape. It also includes video which apparently was shot from the T-72 showing it firing at the enemy armor, which then explodes.

