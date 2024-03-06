icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2024 12:36
Russia & FSU

Another Abrams tank destroyed in Donbass – MoD

The duel between a T-72B3 and US-supplied armor occurred not far from Avdeevka, the Russian Defense Ministry has said
Another Abrams tank destroyed in Donbass – MoD
©  RIA

The Russian military has destroyed yet another M1 Abrams tank sent to Ukraine by the US in Russia’s Donbass, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said. It is the third vehicle of the type to be knocked out by Russia in recent days.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said the Abrams had been taken out during a fight near the city of Avdeevka, which was recently liberated by Russian troops.

The tank “was knocked out in one shot by the crew of a T-72 B3,” officials said. They added that Kiev had also lost 460 service members, as well as another tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, two armored and five ordinary vehicles, and a Buk mobile air defense missile system in the area.

Footage of the duel between the Russian and US-made tank was shared by RIA Novosti. It shows the destroyed Abrams in a rural landscape. It also includes video which apparently was shot from the T-72 showing it firing at the enemy armor, which then explodes.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

