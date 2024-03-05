South African president’s son hails ‘incredible’ business opportunities in Russia

Participating in a youth forum in Sochi is paving the way for other entrepreneurs from the country, Tumelo Ramaphosa told RT

Organizers of an ongoing international youth festival in Russia have created a great opportunity for entrepreneurs from other nations to showcase their products for possible expansion into the market, one of its prominent guests told RT.

Tumelo Ramaphosa is the youngest son of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He is attending the World Youth Festival (WYF 2024) in Sochi as a trailblazer for his nation’s farmers, he told RT correspondent Donald Courter on Tuesday on the sidelines of the gathering.

”Us making the first move – it also opens up a lot of other opportunities for the rest of the industry, creates a lot of jobs, and it also benefits both our GDPs in great ways,” he said.

Ramaphosa said it was his first time visiting Russia and he had arrived in the country without any preconceptions about what he would find. The experience so far was “wonderful,” and he found the festival very well organized.

The businessman is using the “incredible” opportunity to introduce Russians – hopefully his future clients – to biltong, a kind of air-dried cured meat similar to jerky, which is popular in a number of countries located in the southern part of Africa.

Courter got to taste the snack on camera and compared it to products sold in his native US. Russians have their own kind of cured meat, Ramaphosa said, but having biltong as an option would offer locals more variety.

Watch the entire interview.