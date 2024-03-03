Russia intercepts swarm of drones over Crimea – MOD

At least 38 UAVs were shot down over the peninsula

The Ukrainian forces have launched yet another coordinated raid against the Crimean Peninsula, with dozens of hostile drones destroyed by Russia’s air defenses overnight, the ministry of defense announced on Sunday morning.

“An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 38 unmanned aerial vehicles was prevented,” the ministry said in a brief bulletin, adding that all hostile targets were destroyed by the air defenses.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries on the ground, and it remains unclear where exactly the drones were intercepted. Over the course of the night the Russian authorities had announced several closures of parts of the highway leading to the Crimean Bridge, as well as the crossing itself.

The Crimean Peninsula, which is home to a key Russian naval base, has been a frequent target of Ukrainian drone and missile attacks. Ukraine has also used sea drones to attack Russia’s port infrastructure in Sevastopol on multiple occasions. Maritime drones targeted key transport infrastructure, including the 19km Crimean Bridge, which was badly damaged in an attack in July but was later repaired and fully reopened in October.

On Saturday morning, the Federal Security Service (FSB) agents intercepted an explosive-rigged vehicle that tried to cross into Crimea from Russia’s Kherson Region. An improvised explosive device has been discovered, made from parts supplied to Ukraine by NATO states, a source told RIA Novosti.