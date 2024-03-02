icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drone attack hits St. Petersburg – media (VIDEOS)
2 Mar, 2024 05:37
Car bombing prevented in Russia’s Crimea – RIA Novosti

An improvised explosive device has been discovered, made from parts supplied to Ukraine by NATO states, a source told the agency
The FSB officers inspecting a car at the Dzhankoy crossing in Russia’s Crimea. ©  Telegram / RIA-Novosti

An explosive-rigged vehicle that tried to cross into Russia’s Crimea has been intercepted by agents of the Federal Security Service (FSB), a security source has told RIA Novosti news agency. The bomb has since been deactivated, he added.

The incident happened at the Dzhankoy crossing on the administrative border between Crimea and Russia’s Kherson Region, to the north of the peninsula, the agency reported on Saturday.

During an inspection of a car, “driven by a law enforcement officer from the Kherson region,” the FSB employees discovered “an object resembling an explosive device attached to the bottom [of the vehicle] under the driver’s seat,” a source said.

The car was swiftly moved to a safe location, with sappers successfully neutralizing the bomb, he added.

According to RIA Novosti’s source, experts have established that the improvised explosive device “was assembled from foreign-made parts, supplied to Ukraine by NATO states.”

An investigation has been launched, with the security services working to identify those connected to the plot, the source said.

