Car bombing prevented in Russia’s Crimea – RIA Novosti

An improvised explosive device has been discovered, made from parts supplied to Ukraine by NATO states, a source told the agency

An explosive-rigged vehicle that tried to cross into Russia’s Crimea has been intercepted by agents of the Federal Security Service (FSB), a security source has told RIA Novosti news agency. The bomb has since been deactivated, he added.

The incident happened at the Dzhankoy crossing on the administrative border between Crimea and Russia’s Kherson Region, to the north of the peninsula, the agency reported on Saturday.

During an inspection of a car, “driven by a law enforcement officer from the Kherson region,” the FSB employees discovered “an object resembling an explosive device attached to the bottom [of the vehicle] under the driver’s seat,” a source said.

The car was swiftly moved to a safe location, with sappers successfully neutralizing the bomb, he added.

According to RIA Novosti’s source, experts have established that the improvised explosive device “was assembled from foreign-made parts, supplied to Ukraine by NATO states.”

An investigation has been launched, with the security services working to identify those connected to the plot, the source said.