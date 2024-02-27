Ukrainian kamikaze drone kills three Russian civilians – governor

A UAV hit a vehicle carrying construction workers in Belgorod region

An attack on Russia’s Belgorod region claimed the lives of three people and injured three others, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Monday evening, following a series of Ukrainian attacks earlier in the day.

The Ukrainian troops used a suicide drone to attack a car on the outskirts of one of the region’s villages, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel Monday evening.

“There were construction workers in the car. Tragically, the three civilians died from their wounds as a result of the explosion. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, although I understand no words can console their grief,” he wrote, going on to say that three more people sustained shrapnel wounds, and were being transported to receive hospital treatment.

Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian mortar attack on another village in the region injured two boys aged 10 and 11. One of the children sustained a shrapnel wound to the leg, while the other suffered a traumatic brain injury.

A separate drone attack a few hours prior damaged a residential building, blowing out windows and damaging its roof.

Another three drones were downed over Belgorod by air defenses, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday. In all three cases, no one was hurt.

Belgorod, as well as other Russian border regions, has faced repeated Ukrainian missile and drone attacks. Earlier in the month, a Ukrainian missile strike on a shopping center in the region’s capital killed seven people – including a one-year-old baby – and left 19 more wounded. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously denounced Kiev’s attacks on civilians as “terrorist acts,” promising to respond with strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure.