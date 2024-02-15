icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Feb, 2024 19:55
Zelensky’s adviser admits he has a brother in Russia

People can’t be held responsible for their family members, Mikhail Podoliak has said
Zelensky’s adviser admits he has a brother in Russia
FILE PHOTO: Moscow cityscape. ©  Getty Images / Mordolff

Mikhail Podoliak, the fiercely anti-Russian aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, admitted on Thursday that his own brother is a Russian citizen and lives in Moscow.

Ukrainian media first reported the whereabouts of Vladimir Podoliak last April, claiming he was an officer in the Russian military intelligence no less. The issue came up again this week, because the new commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s military, Aleksandr Syrsky, is himself Russian-born.

“If a person is 60 years old – I am 51 – should I be responsible for other people?” Podoliak told the Ukrainian outlet Strana. “People who in the Soviet Union chose to live in another country, and I don’t communicate with them, should I be responsible for them?”

Asked about the claim by former Russian official Alfred Koch – a Yeltsin-era deputy PM who now lives in Germany – that his brother was a “KGB colonel,” Podoliak said he could not confirm any association between his relative and Russian intelligence. Last year, when the question first came up, he claimed his brother had been with the FSB but “long since retired.”

Better propaganda needed for conscription – Zelensky aide
Read more
Better propaganda needed for conscription – Zelensky aide

Speaking with Strana, Podoliak laughed off the suggestion he might have been recruited by Russian intelligence himself, asking whether it’s possible he was doing the recruiting instead.

“I will not and do not want to be responsible for other adults, just like Syrsky, just like any other person born in the USSR,” he added.

Syrsky was appointed last week to replace Ukrainian-born General Valery Zaluzyny as the head of Kiev’s armed forces. The former Soviet officer had switched allegiances to Ukraine in 1991, though his parents and siblings live in Russia to this day.

Lviv-born Podoliak is known for intemperate public statements, from insulting the intelligence of China and India and attacking Elon Musk to lashing out at the International Olympic Committee and justifying the killing of Russian civilians.

He was a journalist until 2020, when he was hired as an adviser by Andrey Yermak, the movie producer who became Zelensky’s campaign manager and later chief of staff. 

