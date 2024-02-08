icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin: LIVE UPDATES
8 Feb, 2024 21:59
HomeRussia & FSU

US admits ‘Patriot’ role in POW plane downing – NYT

Unnamed officials insisted someone else provided the missile to Ukraine, however
US admits ‘Patriot’ role in POW plane downing – NYT
File photo: A Patriot interceptor fragment found in the wreckage of the Russian Il-76 transport ©  Investigative Committee of Russia

The American-supplied Patriot launcher was used in the January 24 shooting down of the Russian Il-76 transport over Belgorod, the New York Times confirmed on Thursday, citing anonymous US officials.

The plane was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners scheduled to be exchanged that afternoon, along with three observers and six crew. There were no survivors. Ukraine initially claimed the kill, then said the planes were legitimate targets because they had been delivering missiles, then called for an investigation into what happened.

Reports that a Patriot missile had been used to shoot down the plane “were accurate,” officials told the Times privately, on condition of anonymity, as the US government had no public comment. The missile was supplied to Ukraine by “a European partner,” the officials claimed, without naming the country.

In addition to the US, Germany and the Netherlands have supplied Kiev with the Patriot systems and missiles.

American officials also told the NYT the Ukrainian military may not have known the POWs were on board and that the strike was based on “legitimate but flawed intelligence” because the same plane had been used to transport Russian missiles.

It “appeared probable that at least some” people on board may have been Ukrainian prisoners, but Russia “may have overstated” the number of deaths, according to unnamed US officials.

“If there were prisoners on the plane, as appears likely, American officials said the loss of life was regrettable,” the newspaper noted.

Biden has made Americans complicit in Ukrainian POW deaths – Moscow
Read more
Biden has made Americans complicit in Ukrainian POW deaths – Moscow

Most of the article focused on the “innovative” use of Patriots by the Ukrainians, who claim to have shot down almost a dozen Russian fighter jets with it since May last year. The NYT and US officials took those claims at face value.

The Patriot was originally designed as an anti-aircraft weapon, but was repurposed for ballistic missile interception during the First Gulf War in 1991. Its actual effectiveness was rather low, contrary to the image nurtured in the media. 

While initial reports on the demise of the Russian transport suggested a French-made missile may have been involved, the French military quickly issued a statement attributing the shoot-down to the US-made Patriot.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, the Il-76 was brought down by two MIM-104A surface-to-air missiles, launched from a Patriot battery located near the village of Liptsy, around 10km from the Russian border in Kharkov Region. The US government has estimated the price of each missile at $4 million or so.

Moscow has accused Kiev of crimes against its own citizens and Washington of complicity in the tragic death of Ukrainian POWs.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia?
Zelensky’s new delusion: Why has the Ukrainian leader decided to claim multiple regions of Russia? FEATURE
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before
Grape expectations: Why Indian drinkers are turning to wine like never before FEATURE
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia
Fellowship: Why African students decide to connect their lives with Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of cancer
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Kiev on life support
0:00
25:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies