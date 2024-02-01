icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US-supplied missile shot down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs – investigators (VIDEO)
1 Feb, 2024 12:03
HomeRussia & FSU

Biden has made Americans complicit in Ukrainian POW deaths – Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry has responded after investigators concluded that a plane carrying Kiev’s troops was downed by a Patriot missile system
Biden has made Americans complicit in Ukrainian POW deaths – Moscow
Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ©  Sergey Guneev;  RIA Novosti

The US and its citizens are complicit in the deaths of the Ukrainian POWs who were killed last week when the Russian Il-76 military aircraft transporting them was shot down by Kiev’s troops, Moscow’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said. 

On Thursday, Russia’s Investigative Committee released a report stating that the cargo plane was destroyed using two US-made MIM-104A missiles fired by a Patriot air-defense system. The Il-76 came down in Russia’s Belgorod Region last Wednesday. All of those on board – 65 Ukrainian POWs, three Russian troops, and six crew members – were killed. 

Russian investigators stated that Ukrainian troops fired the missiles from a staging area in Kharkov Region, not far from the village of Liptsy, some 10km from the Russian border. They based their conclusion on 116 missile fragments found at the crash site bearing inscriptions in English. 

Responding to the report, Zakharova said in a Telegram post that US citizens “need to know where their money is going,” arguing that President Joe Biden and his administration have made Americans “complicit in a bloody tragedy.” 

US-supplied missile shot down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs – investigators (VIDEO)
Read more
US-supplied missile shot down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs – investigators (VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously also said that the Il-76 was shot down using a US-made Patriot system, and called for an international investigation into the incident. He noted, however, that it’s unlikely that any official international organizations would be willing to conduct a probe. 

Kiev, meanwhile, has refused to admit responsibility for the attack. The Ukrainian military intelligence agency, the GUR, stated that it was not informed by Moscow that the POWs, which were due to be exchanged later in the day, were being transported by air over Belgorod Region.  

Moscow has insisted that Ukrainian authorities were made aware of all the details of the prisoner transfer ahead of time.

Top stories

RT Features

‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of elder care
0:00
23:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies