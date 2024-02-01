icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Feb, 2024 08:07
Man uses AI to find wife on dating site

A Russian software developer trained ChatGPT to flirt with girls online
A Russian software developer who caused controversy by successfully defending his thesis, written using Artificial Intelligence (AI), has announced he has found a wife after delegating the choice to the technology. After virtually dating more than 5,000 women over a year, Alexander Zhadan found a soulmate, he told RIA Novosti.

The 23 year old said he came up with the idea after experiencing difficulty finding the perfect match and decided to outsource the job of flirting and chatting to a neural network.

“I gave ChatGPT information about how I usually communicate. At first there were problems because the program didn’t know me well, it could write some kind of nonsense, but later I trained it to such an extent that it began to interact with girls just like I do,” said the programmer, adding that ChatGPT started more than 5,000 conversations.

Zhadan installed certain filters so the neural network would show him those women with whom he should continue communicating. Once he personally met Karina, the programmer realized that ChatGPT had found him love.

“When Karina and I met in person for the first time, I realized that it was possible to re-train the system to analyze our messages,” said the developer.

The neural network then recommended where to take the girl and how to liven up the conversation. Eventually, ChatGPT suggested that Alexander propose to Karina, telling him that the relationship was “balanced and strong.”

Zhadan followed the advice, and the couple are now engaged. The programmer said he did not immediately tell his fiancée that the neural network had prompted him to propose, but she later took the news calmly.

Zhadan explained that it is quite possible to make a general program that will help people find an ideal partner, but what he created is “a personal product.”

