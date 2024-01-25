icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jan, 2024 18:41
HomeRussia & FSU

Plane with Ukrainian POWs was struck by missile – officials

The Russian military has blamed Kiev for shooting down the Il-76 transport over Belgorod Region
Plane with Ukrainian POWs was struck by missile – officials
©  RT

Russian investigators have found what appear to be fragments of one or more missiles among the debris of the downed Il-76 in Belgorod Region, TASS reported on Thursday, citing a source in the emergency services.

The military plane was transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war to a scheduled exchange when it crashed on Wednesday morning. The Russian Defense Ministry said that two surface-to-air missiles were fired from Ukrainian territory and apparently struck the Il-76, leaving no survivors. The flight manifest showed six crew members, three Russian officials and 65 Ukrainian POWs had been on board.

”Elements were found on the ground confirming an external impact on the aircraft,” the agency’s source said on Thursday. “They will be sent for examination.”

Civilian, military and criminal investigators are currently combing the crash site for clues and collecting the evidence for analysis. 

Belgorod plane attack: Why did Ukraine shoot down an aircraft carrying dozens of its own soldiers?
Read more
Belgorod plane attack: Why did Ukraine shoot down an aircraft carrying dozens of its own soldiers?

Initial reports in the Ukrainian media spoke of a successful downing of a Russian military plane transporting missiles. Those reports were quickly deleted when Moscow revealed the flight had carried prisoners instead. Kiev officials have since said that they were never notified about the prisoner flight, that planes over Belgorod are a legitimate military target, and that Russia is ultimately responsible for anything that happens to the POWs anyway.

A French military source has told FranceInfo that the missiles that brought down the Il-76 were US-made Patriots, operated by the Ukrainian army. One of the Russian investigators on site also said the “pattern of destruction and damage to the fuselage” pointed to the Patriot, according to Russian reporter Alexander Kots.

The Kremlin has condemned the incident as a “monstrous act” by the Ukrainian government against its own citizens. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called for an “international investigation” to “determine the hard facts” about what happened, insisting that the plane went down in Russian territory.

READ MORE: Ukraine ‘considers us meat’ – POW killed in Belgorod crash

France, which chairs the UN Security Council, refused Russia’s request to hold an emergency session about the incident, scheduling a meeting for Thursday afternoon instead. 




Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of unbanking
0:00
28:51
CrossTalk: Leadership decline
0:00
25:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies