An international investigation into Kiev is “undoubtedly necessary,” said Dmitry Peskov

Ukraine’s alleged murder of its own citizens, who were supposed to return home in less than a day, is “a monstrous act,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the deadly Il-76 plane crash.

The Russian military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs went down in a field in Russia’s Belgorod Region on Wednesday morning. All of the passengers on board, including the prisoners as well as six Russian crew members and three officials, were killed in the crash.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has claimed that the plane was brought down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles, noting that Kiev was informed about the flight, its passengers and destination ahead of time. The POWs were meant to take part in a prisoner swap later that day, according to both Russian and Ukrainian sources.

Kiev, however, has disputed Moscow’s claim that the Il-76 was shot down by a Ukrainian missile, with President Vladimir Zelensky calling for an international investigation into the incident that would “determine all the hard facts”.

Peskov noted that Kiev’s actions “defy understanding” and that it’s hard to explain the logic behind the attack, suggesting that the administration of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky should explain their actions.

He also stated that it is currently unclear how Kiev’s attack will affect any future prisoner exchange negotiations, but noted that it’s too early to say anything definitively on that matter.

As for Zelensky’s proposal to launch an international investigation, Peskov stated that “if he means an international investigation of the crimes committed by the Kiev regime, then it is undoubtedly necessary.”

Shortly after the plane crashed on Wednesday morning, the Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainskaya Pravda initially reported, citing sources within the military, that the aircraft had indeed been brought down by Kiev’s forces as it was believed to have been carrying S-300 missiles. That report was later deleted after Russia revealed that the plane was carrying Ukrainian POWs.

The Ukrainian General Staff, meanwhile, has stated that it has and will continue to use “measures of destruction” against Russian transport aircraft in the Belgorod Region, adding that they pose a “terrorist threat.”

Russia has requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting to discuss the downing of the military aircraft, with Russia’s Foreign Ministry accusing Kiev of committing a “terrorist act” and blatantly disregarding the lives of its own citizens.