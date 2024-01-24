icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kiev deliberately shot down plane carrying its POWs – Moscow
24 Jan, 2024 13:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin supports MP inquiry over French mercenaries in Ukraine

Paris should make greater efforts to dissuade its citizens from fighting in the Ukraine conflict, Dmitry Peskov has said
Kremlin supports MP inquiry over French mercenaries in Ukraine
©  Natalya Seliverstova;  RIA Novosti

France should strongly discourage its citizens from taking part in Kiev’s criminal actions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a press briefing on Wednesday. Paris recently admitted that it could not stop its nationals from traveling to Ukraine to fight against Russia.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian lawmakers formally appealed to the French parliament to explain the participation of French mercenaries in the conflict, and expressed regret that France was “prolonging the agony of the Nazi Kiev regime.”

Paris has officially denied that French soldiers-for-hire are taking part in the hostilities, calling it “Russian disinformation.” 

Peskov insisted, however, that Moscow has “reliable information” that French nationals are present in Ukraine and are acting as mercenaries.

”As for claims by French representatives that they can’t do anything about those who wish to take part in the massacre in Ukraine, we regret this and think that it’s better to treat your citizens more carefully,” Peskov said, stating further that Paris should “at least strongly recommend [its citizens] not to take part in the criminal acts of the Kiev regime.”

France can’t stop mercenaries going to Ukraine – defense chief
Read more
France can’t stop mercenaries going to Ukraine – defense chief

The Russian military announced last week that it had killed over 60 foreign fighters in a precision strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkov, saying that most of them were French-speakers.  In response, the French Foreign Ministry insisted that “France has no mercenaries, neither in Ukraine nor elsewhere.” 

However, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu later acknowledged that a number of French nationals had enlisted to fight alongside the Ukrainian military. He emphasized that those people had no connections with the French armed forces.

Mercenary work has been illegal in France since 2003, punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of up to €75,000 euros ($81,000). However, the law allows French nationals to “volunteer” in foreign military forces.

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Leadership decline
0:00
25:28
Congressional pork
0:00
25:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies