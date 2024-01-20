icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2024 00:37
HomeWorld News

France can’t stop mercenaries going to Ukraine – defense chief

Sebastien Lecornu has admitted that some “French civilians” are fighting against Russia
France can’t stop mercenaries going to Ukraine – defense chief
FILE PHOTO: Sébastien Lecornu, French Minister of the Armed Forces ©  Carsten Koall / picture alliance via Getty Images

Some French nationals have in fact enlisted to fight in the Ukrainian military, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu acknowledged on Friday, somewhat contradicting an earlier claim by the Quai d’Orsay that Paris had no mercenaries in Kiev or anywhere else.

Earlier this week, the Russian military announced it had killed over 60 foreign fighters in a precision strike on Kharkov, and that most of them were French-speakers. Local Ukrainian authorities gave conflicting accounts of what happened.

On Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry insisted that “France has no mercenaries, neither in Ukraine nor elsewhere.” Speaking to the broadcaster LCI on Friday, however, Lecornu admitted that this wasn’t true, strictly speaking.

Mercenaries and neo-Nazis: Why French citizens keep dying senseless deaths for Ukraine READ MORE: Mercenaries and neo-Nazis: Why French citizens keep dying senseless deaths for Ukraine

“There are French civilians who went to fight in Ukraine in Ukrainian military uniform,” he said. “We can’t ban them from doing that, we are still a democracy.”

Lecornu insisted, however, that “these people have no connection with the French armed forces, do not wear French uniform and are not associated with the French military institutions.” He refused to comment on the matter further, saying that anything else would be used by Russia in its “information war.”

Mercenary work has been illegal in France since 2003, punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of up to 75,000 euros ($81,000). The way the law was written, however, allows French nationals to “volunteer” in foreign military forces.

Moscow blames Paris for deaths of French mercenaries in Ukraine READ MORE: Moscow blames Paris for deaths of French mercenaries in Ukraine

France’s ambassador to Moscow, Pierre Levy, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday to explain the “growing involvement” of Paris in the Ukraine conflict. In addition to the presence of French-speaking fighters in Kharkov, President Emmanuel Macron’s government has announced additional deliveries of long-range missiles, howitzers and artillery ammunition to Kiev.  

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Co-conspirators
0:00
24:57
The cost of credit-card debt
0:00
26:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies