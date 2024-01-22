Survivors found in Russian medevac plane crash in Afghanistan

Several crew members survived, but the passengers of the ambulance business jet are feared dead

Four people from the Russian business jet that crashed in the Badakhshan Province of Afghanistan on Sunday morning were found alive, according to the Taliban authorities. However, a Russian businessman and his sick wife are feared dead, although rescuers have yet to locate their bodies.

“The plane reported missing in Badakhshan province has been located in the Aruz Koh area of Kuf Ab district. The pilot has been discovered by IEA search group according to reports, the pilot is among 4 other individuals who have survived the incident,” the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

One of the survivors was identified as a paramedic aboard the flight, Igor Syvorotkin. According to media reports, he managed to reach the remote village of Pedu in the Kof Ab district on foot and asked locals for help using sign language. The residents then took the “foreign man” to the Talib authorities.

Syvorotkin’s patient Anna Yevsyukova, whom the plane was chartered for due to a medical emergency, and her husband Anatoly Evsyukov are believed to have died in the crash.

The family traveled to Thailand for holidays in December last year, accompanied by their son. However, Anna felt sick soon after the arrival and was hospitalized in Pattaya with what doctors said was an infection. After a month with no progress and multiple organs failing, she was put on a ventilator, as the relatives decided to transport her to Botkin Hospital in Moscow and chartered an ambulance flight, her son told Izvestiya. He took a regular flight and learned the sad news only when he landed in Russia.

The Russian Consulate in Bangkok confirmed that the crashed plane was carrying out a private medical evacuation from the Thai city of Pattaya.

The French-made Dassault Aviation Falcon 10 jet disappeared off the radars at about 7pm on Saturday, when it was flying over a mountainous area of Afghanistan. Shortly after, Afghan police confirmed that they received reports of a crash. According to Afghanistan authorities, the crash occurred due to an engine problem, but the investigation is still ongoing.