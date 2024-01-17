icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian statehood could soon suffer serious blow – Putin
17 Jan, 2024 00:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin meets North Korean foreign minister

Moscow and Pyongyang reportedly discussed bilateral ties and the security of the Korean Peninsula
Putin meets North Korean foreign minister
President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, January 16, 2024 ©  Photo: Artem Geodakyan, TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hosted North Korea’s Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui at the Kremlin, following talks between the countries’ top diplomats on boosting bilateral ties and cooperation earlier on Tuesday.

During their meeting, top North Korean and Russian diplomats informed Putin on the results of their discussions, which built upon “agreements that were reached by the heads of state in the Far East recently,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed the media on Tuesday.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un visited Russia for nearly a week last September, traveling to the country’s Far East by train. He met with President Putin, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and other officials. During his visit, Kim inspected the Vostochny Cosmodrome, looked over military and civilian aviation plants, and was shown Russia’s nuclear-capable aircraft and hypersonic missiles.

This week’s talks touched on cooperation between Russia and North Korea in the fields of culture, trade, science and others, according to Lavrov. The Russian minister also stated that Moscow will continue to stand for lasting peace and stability in Northeast Asia. 

US policy on North Korea destabilizing region – Lavrov
Read more
US policy on North Korea destabilizing region – Lavrov

Lavrov stated that “the politics of the US and their regional satellites to create threats to North Korea’s security doesn’t contribute to progressing in a positive direction. We will continue to call for the cessation of any steps that lead to the escalation of tensions.”

Choe’s visit to Russia comes amid resurging political strain on the Korean Peninsula in recent weeks, following joint military exercises conducted by South Korea and the US. North Korea has slammed the drills as a threat to its national security.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE
A million-dollar stay: How Davos locals gouge the global elite
A million-dollar stay: How Davos locals gouge the global elite FEATURE
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE
A million-dollar stay: How Davos locals gouge the global elite
A million-dollar stay: How Davos locals gouge the global elite FEATURE
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pentagon audit
0:00
28:50
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Escalate to de-escalate?
0:00
26:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies